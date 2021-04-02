Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is always a sight to behold, stunned her fans on Friday by dropping a new picture clad in an all-blue ensemble, wondering if it's 'summer already'. Clad in an all-blue ensemble, Bollywood's 'queen of hearts' is looking no less than the ice beauty in this latest picture. Looking breathtaking as ever, she is seen sporting an English royal beauty look. Donning a body fit light blue dress; she has tied her hair in her signature sleek bun. Is Deepika Padukone Upset With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Reports Suggest a Cold War Between the Director-Actor Duo.

While, her high stilettos team up perfectly in contrast with her long overcoat, her elegant necklace sums up her whole look. "Summer Already...?," the 'Padmaavat' star wrote in the caption. With the post hitting 1 million likes within 2 hours of being posted, scores of the 35-year-old fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emotions in an awe of the stunning post. Deepika Padukone Gets Cosy With Hubby Ranveer Singh As They Give Twist to ‘Silhouette Challenge’! (Watch Video).

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)