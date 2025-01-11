New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): A man was killed in a road accident on Saturday morning in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area after a car collided with a Multi-Purpose Utility Vehicle (MUV), police said.

According to Delhi police, the driver who collided with the MUV has been absconding. The police are searching for the accused. They informed that the MUV, coming from Dhaula Kuan, and another car, proceeding from South Extension, collided near Bhikaji Cama Place.

According to the investigation so far, there was no other rider in both cars.

The police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

