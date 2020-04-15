Delhi HC Grants Bail to Man Accused of Molesting Female Doctors

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to a man, who was accused of molesting resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital after blaming them for spreading COVID-19 virus.After hearing the case, the single bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said: "No useful purpose would be served by keeping the petitioner in judicial custody and overcrowding Tihar Jail. Therefore, in view of facts and circumstances, the man has been approved bail on his furnishing a personal bond."On April 8, two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour, who accused them of "spreading coronavirus" in Gautam Nagar area here. "This incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out from their house to buy fruits when the neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded they were physically assaulted by neighbours," Dr Manish, Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.He had said that both the doctors were posted at the Emergency Department of the hospital. A police case was registered and both the female doctors suffered bruises on their body, he had said. (ANI)

