New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The US-India Business Council on Monday welcomed its delegation to the AI Impact Summit and said the event would be a catalyst for strengthening US-India commercial ties.

In a post on X, the USIBC said, "We are excited to welcome a delegation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and our member companies to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit, advancing dialogue on responsible AI, innovation-led growth, and strengthening U.S.-India commercial ties."

Also Read | Kim Sae Ron First Death Anniversary: K-Drama Star's Best Friend Lee Young Yoo Shares Emotional Tribute on Social Media.

https://x.com/USIBC/status/2023412179459047701?s=20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 19, setting the stage for strengthened global collaboration and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Also Read | 'Yes': Elon Musk's 1-Word Reaction on Parenting Goes Viral.

The summit, the first global AI event hosted in the Global South, being held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, brings together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, startups, and investors from around the world to showcase real-world AI applications and foster international partnerships in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

The summit aims to translate AI innovations into actionable development outcomes aligned with India's strategic initiatives, such as the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

After inaugurating the summit, PM Modi interacted with exhibitors, including startups, researchers, and technology leaders, who showcased AI applications across sectors.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada.

An official release said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key enabler of India's development journey, strengthening governance and transforming public service delivery in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)