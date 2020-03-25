Delhi: IAS Officer Appointed to Ensure Unhindered Delivery of Essential Goods Via E-commerce

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Vivek Pandey as the nodal officer to ensure unhindered operation of e-commerce services for delivery of essential items in the city.

Apart from Pandey, who is also the trade and taxes commissioner, Baijal has also given Excise Commissioner Ravi Dhawan additional charge of CEO of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Dhawan will look after seamless transportation of essential items in the national capital as the city has gone under lockdown since Monday in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

According to the orders, the lieutenant governor has also appointed several IAS officers as nodal officers of each district in Delhi to ensure smooth supply of essential items in their respective districts.

IAS officer Rajesh Prasad will look after south district while Geetanjali Gupta will look after south east Delhi.

Manisha Saxena will ensure smooth transportation of essential items in the New Delhi district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)