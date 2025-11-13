New Delhi, November 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed the Central government's firm determination to punish the perpetrators of the Delhi car blast in a way that it will send a message to the world and no one would ever dare to even think of such an attack in India. Shah's message came while inaugurating the Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School (MRCSSS) and the Sagar Organic Plant in Gujarat through video conferencing. On this occasion, several dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, were present.

The Home Minister expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the November 10 car explosion in Delhi that left eight dead and many injured, and said that "Prime Minister Modi's resolve to ensure strict punishment for all those responsible for this terrorist act will definitely be fulfilled." He further said that "the punishment given to the perpetrators of the Delhi terror attack will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack in our country." Delhi Car Blast: Security Agencies Uncover ‘White-Collar’ Terror Network of Doctors and Clerics Linked to Jaish-E-Mohammad, Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind Behind Explosion.

"All those who committed this cowardly act and those behind it will be brought before the law and given the strictest possible punishment. The Government of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs are fully committed to ensuring this," Shah said. On the occasion, he also said that today marks the inauguration of the Sagar Organic Plant and the Motibhai Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School, and pointed out that Motibhai Kaka is an ideal and inspiration for all the citizens of Mansa.

Shah said Motibhai led a life that was completely based on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi--honest, transparent, and devoted to spreading these values among countless people. He added that during that time, all great people worked to open the doors of prosperity for the cattle rearers, farmers, and villages of Gujarat. Shah said that today, Amul has become the world's number one cooperative brand, and its foundation was laid by eminent personalities of that era. Delhi Car Blast: Union Cabinet Condemns Red Fort Explosion, Calls for Speedy Probe to Punish Perpetrators; Reaffirms Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism.

Shah said that the Sagar Sainik School, established in the name of Motibhai Chaudhary, will open the path for children from several districts of Gujarat to serve in the Indian Armed Forces. Spread over 11 acres, this school has been built at a cost of Rs 50 crore and is equipped with facilities such as smart classrooms, hostels, a library, and a canteen. He said that the Government of India has decided to establish 100 new Sainik Schools across the country under the PPP model, and among them, the Motibhai Chaudhary Sainik School will certainly become a symbol of pride for Mehsana.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)