Dimuth Karunaratne to Lead Sri Lanka ODI Squad Against West Indies, Thisara Perera Returns

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Feb 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced its 15-member ODI squad against the West Indies. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the side for the three-match series.Thisara Perera has returned to the ODI outfit after playing his last ODI in July 2019 while Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, and Kasun Rajitha have been dropped from the squad which played against India in the T20I series in January.Gunathilake was not picked as he has sustained an injury, and his place went to Shehan Jayasuriya.Sri Lanka last played the three-match ODI series against Pakistan which the Lankan team lost by 2-0. Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Janith Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, and Lahiru Kumara.After the conclusion of the ODI series, the team will play two T20Is against Windies. The T20 squad will be announced after the completion of the second ODI.The first ODI of the series will be played at Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo on February 22. (ANI)

