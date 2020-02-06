District Officials of Tripura, Bangladesh Meet to Discuss Border Security

Agartala, Feb 6 (PTI) District officials of Tripura and Bangladesh held a meeting on Thursday in Udaipur and discussed measures to tackle cross-border smuggling and women trafficking.

The meeting was attended by district magistrates of Gomati and South Tripura on the Indian side, and district collectors of Comilla, Chittagong, Feni and Khagracherri in Bangladesh.

Superintendents of police of all the districts and officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) were also present in the meeting.

"Problems related to trafficking of women, drugs and smuggling of goods were discussed. As Tripura and Bangladesh share a long border, we have decided to exchange information for effective crime control," said Debapriya Bardhan, district magistrate of South Tripura.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh.

