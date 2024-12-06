In a shocking double-murder that rocked Uttar Pradesh, a man killed his wife and her lover after allegedly finding them in a compromising position in Jalaun's Tikri village on Thursday night, December 5. According to the police, the accused, Kunwar Singh (40), a resident of Tikri village, used to stay in Gujarat for work. During this time, his wife Aarti (32) allegedly developed relations with Chhavinath alias Chhakki of Tikawali village. On Thursday night, Kunwar suddenly reached home and allegedly caught Aarti and her lover in a “compromising position”. The scene infuriated the accused and, in a fit of rage, attacked them with an axe, killing both on the spot. The accused has been arrested. 'Threesome' Goes Horribly Wrong After Husband Catches Estranged Wife With Two Other Men in Objectionable Position in Kasganj Hotel in UP, Thrashes All of Them; Video Goes Viral.

Husband Kills Wife and Lover After Finding Them in Compromising Position

UP के जालौन के टिकरी गांव मे अपने बैड पर पत्नि को प्रेमी की बाहों मे देख पति कुंवर सिंह आपा खो बैठा। उसने कुल्हाड़ी का वार कर 32 वर्ष की पत्नि निकिता व उसके प्रेमी छविनाथ ठाकुर (40) को मार डाला। दोनों आपत्ति जनक अवस्था मे मिले थे। पति अचानक ही दिल्ली से घर आया तो लॉक्ड कमरे मे… pic.twitter.com/QBQftkiWKd — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) December 6, 2024

Man Arrested for Killing Wife and Lover

थाना सिरसाकलार क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक व्यक्ति द्वारा अपनी पत्नी व एक व्यक्ति की हत्या कर देने की सूचना पर थाना सिरसाकलार पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर पहुंचकर शवों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा गया है एवं आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। इस सम्बन्ध में CO जालौन की बाइट। pic.twitter.com/LA6UegSqgw — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) December 6, 2024

