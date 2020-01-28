EAM Lays Foundation Stone of Sardar Patel Centre for Empowerment and Livelihood at Gujarat's Kevadia

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Sardar Patel Centre for Empowerment and Livelihood at Kevadia. "At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Sardar Patel Centre for Empowerment and Livelihood at Kevadia, Gujarat. Thank you GMR- Varalaxmi Foundation for this partnership. The symbol of unity and progress continues to inspire us all," EAM said in a tweet.The residential centre will have state-of-the-art infrastructure including accommodation for about 100 youths at a time.It will run several free of charge skill courses aligned to the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). To begin with, the majority of the courses will focus on meeting the demand of the tourism and hospitality requirements at Kevadia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)