Days after the horrific boat accident that killed 15 off the Mumbai coast, a fishing vessel sank off the coast of Madh Koliwada in the Malad area in the early hours of Sunday after it was hit by a cargo ship. Local media said there were no reports of injuries to anyone. The boat was retrieved by a group of eight other vessels in the area and brought to the shore. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Mumbai Boat Tragedy: Uddhav Thackeray Felicitates Boatman Arif Bamne, Who Risked His Life To Save Passengers in Neelkamal Accident (See Pics).

