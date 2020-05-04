Eight Jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Eight jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have tested COVID-19 positive today in Delhi taking the total count of such cases to 13 in the security establishment.These jawans were deployed in the security of different government installations."A total of 29 jawans of SSB were in quarantine in Delhi after one jawan last week complained of fever and cough," an SSB official said."All of them were tested for COVID-19 and 13 so far have been found positive, 8 were found negative. Reports of the other jawans are awaited. All belong to the same battalion of SSB," he added. (ANI)

