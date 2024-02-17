Actor Emily Blunt has all the praises for her Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy, and she told Murphy, "There is a reverence that you are so deserving of," according to People. During a group interview, Blunt stated that Cillian Murphy's reserved nature doesn't make him any less "captivating". "And you are, like, the quietest conductor of this whole thing," says the actress, who also starred with Murphy, 47, in 2021's A Quiet Place Part II. "You don't mean to be -- it's not in your nature to want to lead -- but I think that there's something just captivating about you, whether you like it or not, that people are spellbound by." "And it is. As much as you like to say, 'This is all of [director] Chris Nolan,' why people are so captivated by this film, but it's you," Blunt adds. Emily Blunt Birthday Special: From The Girl on The Train to Sicario, 5 Popular Roles of the Actress You Should Not Miss! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the same conversation, the duo's costar Robert Downey Jr. praised Murphy's "leadership," adding, "You are meant and born to be at the front of big cinematic experiences." He continued by making fun of the response they got during a Q&A, "I come in, I get your typical, 'It's Tony Stark, but now he's bald.' Cillian comes in, people start standing up. Chris comes in, everyone's on their feet."

Emily Blunt Praises Oppenheimer Co-star Cillian Murphy

Emily Blunt praises Cillian Murphy for British GQ Magazine: “He has this rare blend of humility with this supercharge of creativity. He’s just a lovely, sane person. He’s so, so sane. And yet he’s got such wildness in him in the parts that he’s able to play.” pic.twitter.com/MpHXQ1pCsQ — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) February 13, 2024

Murphy is nominated at the upcoming Academy Awards for the first time in the Best Actor category for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Blunt is up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as his wife, Kitty Oppenheimer, and Downey Jr, 58, is in the running for Best Supporting Actor as Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss.