Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants and Security Forces in Kulgam District

Srinagar, May 14: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Thursday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific input on the presence of militants, a police official said. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Kulgam's Lower Munda Area.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants shot at a search party. Reinforcements have been sent to the area, the official said.

Further details were awaited.

