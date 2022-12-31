Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently jetted off to Paris to celebrate the New Year.

On Friday, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video from his solo trip in which he could be seen enjoying his hot drink on the streets amid the chill.

Also Read | Neal Jimenez, River’s Edge Screenwriter, Dies At 62.

In another post, Kartik could be seen standing by a street-food shop.

Recently, the actor also shared a photo in which he could be seen sitting inside a luxurious dining restaurant.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces Her Signature Pout Pose in Switzerland (View Pic).

"Shehzada," the 'Freddy' actor captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmv-ytrti7r/

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"King of Bollywood," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Koi itna handsome kaise ho sakta hai."

On the work front, the year 2022 has been great for Kartik as two of his movies 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Freddy' received massive responses from the fans.

He was flooded with many new film offers.

Kartik will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan's upcoming masala entertainer film 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon which is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

He also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)