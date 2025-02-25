Mumbai, February 25: Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya celebrated Herath with the Lootcase actor's parents. Taking to Instagram, Soha posted a video from her fam-jam Maha Shivratri celebrations. Look at how cute Inaaya looks in ethnic attire. "Herath Mubarak ! #happymahashivratri love peace and prayer (red heart emoji)," she captioned the post. In the video, we can see Kunal and Soha performing puja with their family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal is all set to direct his second project soon.

In an interview with ANI, he shared that he will be directing a movie for which the shoot will start by the end of 2025. He also talked about working with Saif Ali Khan in 'Go Goa Gone' and would love to direct its sequel if given a chance.

"I briefly got to work with Saif in Go Goa Gone. So I really enjoyed doing that. I mean, it would be lovely to work with these guys (Saif and Sharmila Tagore). Not just because they're family, but also because they're great actors who I really respect the work of. If they ask me to direct a sequel to Goa Goa Gone, I'll definitely make it," said Kunal.

Go Goa Gone was directed by the renowned filmmakers Raj & DK. It starred Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari in the lead roles. It was released in 2013. The film follows a group of friends who go to Goa for a vacation and find themselves fighting zombies.

