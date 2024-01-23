Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao were all smiles as they were spotted together during the 'Laapataa Ladies' promotion.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Aamir dressed in a black jacket that he paired with matching jeans and boots.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya on Making Derogatory Comments About Mannara Chopra: 'She Never Left Any Chance to Character Assassinate Any Woman Inside House’.

Kiran was seen wearing a stylish top and baggy blue pants.

The duo posed for the paps.

Also Read | Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Drops Intriguing New Poster As She Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Political Drama (View Post).

Kiran and Aamir posed with the star cast- Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav.

Kiran Rao is all set with her new directorial. Interestingly, the film's trailer will be attached to the theatrical prints of the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action drama 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film will be released on March 1st, 2024.

'Laapataa Ladies' stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

Set in 2001, in rural India, the film follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

Earlier, Aamir and Kiran expressed their gratitude for receiving such an incredible response to their project.

Aamir said, "I am absolutely thrilled with the audience, press and industry response to 'Laapataa Ladies'. I feel especially proud of Kiran, and her emergence as a strong voice in the popular space! Can't wait for the film to release now."

Kiran also shared her excitement for receiving such a great response and added, "There's no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience, and at TIFF we were delighted and humbled by it. A big thank you for all the support and love we received, and looking forward now to bringing 'Laapataa Ladies' to theatres at home in India."

The film was earlier supposed to be released in January 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)