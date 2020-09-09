New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Megastar Aamir Khan on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Jal Shakti after the ministry lauded his and his wife Kiran Rao's initiative to transform drought-hit regions in Maharashtra through their NGO Paani Foundation.

The 'PK' actor took to Twitter to respond to a tweet by the Ministry of Jal Shakti that said, "Today we celebrate Paani Foundation, founded by renowned actor Sh. Amir Khan and his wife Smt. Kiran Rao."

Also Read | Katie Holmes Sparks Dating Rumours With Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr After Pictures Of the Duo Kissing Go Viral!.

"This NGO has been transforming regions of Maharashtra from drought to prosperity. 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' was an applauding initiative by the NGO. #celebratingngo," the tweet further read.

Responding to the tweet, Khan thanked the ministry on behalf of "every member of the Paani Foundation," through a statement.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Speedy Recovery to Badhaai Ho Co-star Surekha Sikri, Shares an Adorable Still From the Film.

"Kiran and I would like to thank the Ministry of Jal Shakti, on behalf of every member of Paani Foundation, for acknowledging our efforts," Khan's statement read.

He went on to thank the ministry for highlighting the "people's movement" that has been working against the Maharashtra droughts.

"Thank you for highlighting this people's movement against drought in Maharashtra. This would not be possible without the support of our donors, and every Maharashtrian who has contributed to this effort, and has been a part of this journey," the 'Dil Chahta Hai,' actor said.

"Your kind words fill us with hope and strength. We remain steadfast in our efforts and are humbled to be working alongside thousands of water heroes in Maharashtra. Thank you," he added.

Khan through his NGO has been helping select regions of Maharashtra to eradicate the drought situation, which has been adding to the woes of farmers of the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)