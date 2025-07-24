New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Superstar Aamir Khan will hoist the national flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in the Australian city in August, the organisers have said.

The ceremony will be part of the festival's annual Independence Day celebration, a tradition that honours India's spirit and its "vibrant global cultural influence".

Also Read | 'Hunter' Season 2 Review: Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff Shine in This 'Old-Fashioned Police-Gangster Story', Say Critics.

"The flag hoisting ceremony at IFFM is more than just a formal tradition it's a deeply emotional and unifying experience. Seeing the Tiranga unfurl on foreign soil, surrounded by artists, filmmakers, and members of the Indian and Australian communities, fills our hearts with pride. Having Aamir Khan, whose voice vision and cinema has had a profound impact on generations of film lovers not just in india but globally, lead this moment is truly a rare honour," festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement.

She added that Khan's presence represents "the strength and integrity of Indian storytelling and the values we stand for at IFFM, equality and unity in diversity".

Also Read | 'Aapne PR Mein PhD Kar Rakhi Hai': Rozlyn Khan REACTS to Tanushree Dutta's Viral Emotional Outburst on Instagram, Says 'Dhol' Actress Is Doing It for 'Bigg Boss' (Watch Video).

IFFM, backed by the Government of Victoria, is "the largest Indian film festival" held outside of India.

The festival this year will feature a lineup of over 75 films in 31 languages, panel discussions, and events.

IFFM will open on August 14 with the Australian premiere of "Baksho Bondi" (Shadowbox) by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi.

Other guests at the film festival include Shoojit Sircar, Tillotma Shome, Jim Sarbh, Malaika Arora, and Vir Das.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)