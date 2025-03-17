Hong Kong, March 17 (ANI): Distribution Workshop, an international film sales company, has revealed its latest feature film 'IOU' for international sale at Hong Kong FilMart, starring award-winning actor Aaron Kwok in the lead role, reported Variety.

Directed by Steven Zhang Zhonghua, an emerging filmmaker from China's post-80s generation, "IOU" tells the story of a desperate man (Kwok) who blockades the rural lodging of siblings in China's Shaanxi province, attempting to force their father to repay a loan.

The siblings' simple-mindedness and compassion eventually transform Kwok's character, leading to an unexpected decision when he returns to their shabby lodging on Lunar New Year's Eve after fleeing other creditors, reported Variety.

The comedy-drama is set against the backdrop of recent illegal fundraising scams and satirizes what the producers describe as "the selfishness of an interest-driven society."

According to Variety, the film represents a reunion between Kwok and accomplished Hong Kong producer Julia Chu, following their previous collaborations on Port of Call (2015) and Where the Wind Blows (2022).

IOU has already gained industry attention as a Top-30 finalist in the 33rd Golden Rooster Film Project Market and at the 20th HKIFF Industry event. Production began in early March with a budget of approximately USD 3 million.

Director Zhang has built a reputation for his work with child actors, with previous credits including 'Hearty Tomato' (2012), which was selected for the 28th Warsaw International Film Festival.

His other film titled The Home in the Tree (2019) was nominated for Best Children's Film at the 32nd Golden Rooster Awards and Home by the River (2025), competed at the Poland Kinolub Film Festival, reported the outlet.

Other titles in the Distribution Workshop's current lineup include Juno Mak's Sons of the Neon Night, Dante Lam's Operation Hadal, Vincent Chow's Little Red Sweet, and Penguin Girl from Taiwanese first-time director Yuyu Yang.

The company will also be representing "Dear Black Sheep," a documentary following Taiwanese TV personality Bowie Tsang's experiences with cancer patients. (ANI)

