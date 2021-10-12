Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Ace comedians Abish Mathew, Sumukhi Suresh, Atul Khatri and Neeti Palta will be seen donning the hats of mentors in the second season of 'One Mic Stand'.

'One Mic Stand' is a comedy show that allows famous celebrities across the field to try their hands at comedy.

Sapan Verma has come on board to host the upcoming season.

'One Mic Stand' second season will soon premiere on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

