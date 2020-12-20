Pushpavalli, an Indian web television comedy drama series, is created by Sumukhi Suresh. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video had opened to positive reviews. The popular stand-up comedian is super proud as she has bagged Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) for Pushpavalli – Season 2 at the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards. Heartiest congratulations to Sumukhi for winning this trophy! But what has caught everyone’s attention is the picture that Sumukhi posted after winning the Filmfare Black Lady! Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Paatal Lok and The Family Man Win Big; Sushmita Sen Takes the Black Lady Home for Aarya – Here’s the Complete List of Winners!

Pushpavalli star Sumukhi Suresh shared pictures of her proudly holding the Filmfare Black Lady in her hands. But more than that it is how she travelled with it back home. The writer-comedian carried the Filmfare Black Lady trophy back home in an auto rickshaw and that has left everyone amazed. Sumaira Shaikh, who plays PG roommate Srishti in Pushpavalli, even dropped a comment on Sumukhi’s post that read, “@sumukhisuresh congratulations first time film fare has travelled in an auto!!!!” Karan Johar, Konkona Sensharma, Shibani Bedi, Sanjay Manaktala, Mallika Dua, Nakuul Mehta and many others extended their heartfelt congratulations to Sumukhi for winning the prestigious award. Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Tripti Dimri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jennifer Winget – Here’s The Complete List Of Nominations From Across 18 Categories!

Sumukhi Suresh And Filmfare Black Lady In Auto

Talking about her character in this web-show, Sumukhi Suresh had earlier stated to PTI, “Pushpavalli is the most manipulative and a problematic character in the show but she is also so insecure that you are like ‘somebody please give her something’. You are constantly on ‘didi’ mode with her. I wanted audiences to feel that.” We once again congratulate Sumukhi Suresh for winning big at the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards!

