Washington [USA], December 22 (ANI): Actor Justin Baldoni has been dropped by the WME talent agency following allegations of sexual harassment by his co-star and actress Blake Lively.

According to a report by Deadline, WME leadership made the decision on Saturday morning after Lively, Baldoni's It Ends With Us co-star and fellow producer, filed a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint late Friday.

Lively remains a client of WME. Most details of the case are still undisclosed.

The lawsuit comes months after rumours of tension on the set of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular novel, as reported by TMZ. In the lawsuit, filed by Lively, 37, she alleges multiple instances of inappropriate behaviour by Baldoni during the film's production.

According to Deadline, Lively cited incidents including inappropriate comments about weight, discussions of sexual topics, and references to Baldoni's "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members. She also alleged that Baldoni showed her explicit images and made inappropriate remarks about the cast and crew's genitalia.

The lawsuit also claims that Lively demanded certain boundaries during a meeting attended by key figures, including her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The demands reportedly included: "no more showing nude videos or images to Blake," "no more adding sex scenes outside the approved script," and "no further comments about Blake's late father."

TMZ reports that Sony Pictures, the film's distributor, agreed to Lively's requests. However, Lively alleges in the lawsuit that Baldoni later began a "social manipulation" campaign to harm her reputation.

In response, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement to PEOPLE, calling Lively's allegations "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious." Freedman also accused Lively of being "difficult" on set, claiming she had threatened not to appear for filming or promote the movie, which allegedly impacted its release.

Representatives for Lively, Baldoni, and Sony have not commented on the allegations.

The film It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily, played by Lively, who falls in love with Ryle, portrayed by Baldoni, only to discover he is abusive. The movie explores her emotional journey as her first love reappears and upends her life. (ANI)

