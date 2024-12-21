Blake Lively is making headlines right now. Well, the actress has filed a lawsuit against her, It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, following serious allegations. According to a report by TMZ, Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and a deliberate campaign to tarnish her reputation. The actress claims that Baldoni’s actions were part of a coordinated effort to undermine her professionally and personally. The lawsuit has sparked significant media attention. ‘It Ends With Us’ and Relationships: Was There a Need for Blake Lively's Movie Adaptation? From Love Bombing to the Depiction of Abuse – a Review From Reader’s Gaze.

Blake Lively Alleges Sexual Harassment Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni alleges a hostile work environment on set. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, tensions escalated to the point where an "all-hands-on-deck" meeting was called, attended by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. The lawsuit outlines specific demands due to Baldoni's alleged conduct, including a ban on showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no further discussions about his alleged "pornography addiction," and a stop to inappropriate conversations about sexual conquests, weight, and personal matters like Blake’s deceased father. ‘Stupid’: Rhea Kapoor Slammed by Netizens for Supporting Blake Lively Amid Feud Rumours With ‘It Ends With Us’ Actor-Director Justin Baldoni.

Watch 'It Ends With Us' Trailer:

The allegations also claim Justin Baldoni intentionally tried to sabotage Blake Lively's reputation through a "social manipulation" campaign, damaging her business and causing her family emotional distress.

Justin Baldoni Reacts to Blake Lively's Allegations

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has slammed Blake Lively's lawsuit as a "desperate attempt to fix her negative reputation which was garnered from her own actions" during the It Ends With Us press tour, as per Variety. “These claims are completely false and intentionally salacious," the lawyer added.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni

The film It Ends With Us faced controversy earlier this year due to rumoured tension between co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Their separate appearances at the film's premiere and lack of social media support from Lively fuelled speculation. Online discussions further amplified the perceived rift, with some criticising Lively for allegedly promoting the film less enthusiastically than Baldoni.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

