Hyderabad (Telengana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Actor Rahul Ramakrishna lost his brother in a tragic incident, leaving him deeply shaken.

The actor shared that his brother passed away due to Paraquat poisoning, a highly toxic weed killer, and spoke about the dangers of its easy availability.

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On Saturday, Rahul took to his X account to express his grief and raise awareness about the issue. While sharing the heartbreaking news, he described the chemical as "terrifyingly lethal" and highlighted how it is "widely misused" and easily accessible, which has worsened the situation.

"Honourable Sirs @TelanganaCMO @PMOIndia, Lost my brother today to Paraquat poisoning. It's terrifyingly lethal and widely misused for self-destruction. Shocked by how easily it is available everywhere. Doctors are overwhelmed by the number of cases. Please ban it ASAP--save lives," he wrote on X.

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https://x.com/eyrahul/status/2037218025276084420?s=20

Rahul Ramakrishna is best known for his work in films like 'RRR,' directed by S. S. Rajamouli. He has also appeared in projects such as 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and 'Jayammu Nischayammu Raa.'

He was last seen in 'Dhandoraa,' a satirical rural drama set in Telangana that explores caste issues, social traditions, and conflicts. The film was released in theaters on December 25, 2025, and subsequently on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2026.

The actor also played a key role in 'Andhra King Talka.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)