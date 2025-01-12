Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Veteran actor Tiku Talsania is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a brain stroke.

While the actor's fans were concerned about his health, Tiku's daughter Shikha Talsania has shared an update on his condition and assured that he is recuperating well.

Shikha took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to thank fans for their love and concern. She described it as an "emotional" time for the family but confirmed that her father's health is improving.

"Thank you for all your prayers and concern. It's been an emotional time for all of us, but we are happy to share that Dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well," read her note.

"We are grateful to the doctors and staff at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for everything they have done, and to his fans for all the love that has come our way in abundance," she added.

Tiku Talsania was last seen at a film screening in Mumbai on Friday night, where he was spotted greeting actor Rashami Desai. A video from the screening has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen happily greeting Rashami Desai.

Rashami Desai had earlier told ANI that Tiku Talsania is under the observation of doctors.

"I met Tiku sir last night. I was so happy to meet him. Unfortunately, a couple of hours after our meeting, I got to know that he suffered a brain stroke and was taken to the hospital. I pray for his speedy recovery," Rashami said.

Tiku Talsania is best known for his comic roles in films like 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Ishq', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Hungama', and 'Dhamaal', among others.

He also had a remarkable non-comic role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Devdas'. Tiku's daughter Shikha is also an actor. She has worked in films such as 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Wake Up Sid'. (ANI)

