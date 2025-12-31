Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): With just a few hours left before the country welcomes New Year 2026, early wishes have started pouring in from every corner. Members of the film fraternity have also sent their heartwarming wishes to fans and friends alike.

Speaking to ANI, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star Rajat Bedi shared his message for fans. "I wish a very happy new year to all of you. I hope you are blessed with more happiness in 2025 than I experienced in 2025. Please keep showering me with your love."

Actor Vindu Dara Singh extended his warm wishes and told ANI, "I wish you all a very happy new year. From small villages to big cities, may our dreams and hopes continue to grow. May you all get everything you want. May there be unity. May we all live together. May we all develop together. And may India be at the forefront of our hearts. This is my hope for you all."

Veteran actor Raza Murad shared, "I wish all my countrymen a happy New Year. This is my prayer for all of you, for our countrymen. May you always be happy, joyful, prosperous and healthy. May you live a long life. May we be part of each other's joys and sorrows. And may we set an example of a new national integration, mutual unity and national unity in the coming year."

Mukesh Rishi, while praying for everyone's wishes to come true, said, "I send my 2026 wishes for everyone. I want everyone's wishes to be fulfilled. I also want 2026 to be a top-class year for the country. If the country is right, then we are all right. So I wish everyone a very happy New Year for 2026."

Others to extend their New Year wishes are singers Anu Malik and Mame Khan, followed by filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashoke Pandit. Celebrities also took to their social media handles and shared early New Year greetings. (ANI)

