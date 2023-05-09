Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): The much-awaited movie 'Adipurush' by director Om Raut marks Indian cinema's attempt to bring one of the greatest mythological stories to the big screen.

The biggest challenge a movie can face when it brings a story which belongings to the masses is the issues that may arrive on its way of portraying the perfect version which pleases and stands on the expectations of the audience. 'Adipurush' since its announcement has been in headlines whether about the casting or about the cinematography of the movie. It has been a roller-coaster ride for the makers.

The movie features actor Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as 'Lankesh' and Kriti Sanon as 'Janaki'. Earlier when the teaser dropped, netizens looked extremely unhappy with incorrect representations of characters like Hanuman and Lankesh. Also, the dark world created by the director was criticised as it doesn't look like the world of Lord Ram.

Its almost 2-minute-long teaser is absolutely mesmerizing and exquisite. Prabhas looks stunningly perfect in the role of Lord Rama, who in the teaser is all set to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan's Raavan in order to bring back his Sita.

Though the teaser's CGI leaves much to be desired, it has captivating scenes from Ravan showing his 10 heads and Lord Hanuman landing in Lanka to Lord Rama walking the Ram Setu with his 'Vanar' sena.

The portrayal attracted a lot of negative comments by the politicians and audiences which led to re-work on the characters.

On Tuesday makers revealed the trailer of the movie and it somewhat narrates how well the makers have worked to deliver the unforgettable experience to the audience.

The trailer of the upcoming mythological Pan-India film was done in the form of a momentous occasion spanning fort two consecutive days. The trailer was first screened exclusively for fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai that was graced by the presence of the star cast, director, and producer. The trailer was released in 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration.

The trailer depicted an epic struggle between the forces of good and evil, with Prabhas rising overall with his commanding screen presence.

Unlike the teaser, the new video doesn't disclose much of Lankesh, who appears in disguise midway through the movie and then appears briefly at the conclusion.

Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, "I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere at The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca," he said.

Kriti also narrated how happy she felt about getting an opportunity that not many performers get. She said, "I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special."

Sanon thanked her director Om Raut for getting the chance. "I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."

To describe how special, the character of Sita is for her, she added, "I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure and has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered."

The movie will hit theatres on June 16, 2023, which was earlier supposed to be January 12, 2023, but got pushed as makers wanted time to correct the portrayal of classic characters in the movie.

The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu language as it eyes a Pan-India release. 'Adipurush' will be one of the most expensive movies ever made in the industry.

It is for the first time that Prabhas will be working with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The movie also marks Krti's second high-budget period drama after Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat' in 2019.

If 'Adipurush' manages to get a positive response and becomes successful in this giant attempt by Indian cinema, then it will be a great sign for Indian cinema to deliver sensitive and beloved stories without getting indulged in any kind of controversies. (ANI)

