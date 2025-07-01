Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Adrian Grenier will not be reprising his role as Nate Cooper, the boyfriend of Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway), in the upcoming sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

The 20th Century Studios has confirmed that production on the sequel has begun without Grenier.

The 2006 film, based on Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name, follows Andy Sachs as she navigates her job as an assistant to the demanding Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).

Nate, played by Grenier, is portrayed as a supportive but ultimately unsupportive partner who struggles to understand Andy's career aspirations.

As per People magazine, in a 2021 oral history reunion, Grenier reflected on his character, acknowledging that Nate could be considered the villain of the film.

"All those memes that came out were shocking to me... He wasn't extending himself to support Andy in her career," Grenier said, adding that he had come to realise Nate's shortcomings over time.

The upcoming sequel is expected to feature returning stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, with Kenneth Branagh reportedly joining the cast.

A release date has yet to be announced, but multiple outlets have reported that the film is expected to hit theatres on May 1, 2026. (ANI)

