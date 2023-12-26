Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): After celebrating Christmas in London, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has now reached Switzerland with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an in-flight picture of her son Jeh looking outside the window which she captioned, "Baby in the Alps."

Kareena Kapoor has been visiting Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif Ali Khan almost every year since they married in 2012.

Sharing another in-flight picture of her shoes on her stories she wrote, "Ready for Theslopes. Well kind of."

Recently Kareena along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids jetted off to London to celebrate Christmas.

Kareena shared stunning images of her hubby Saif and son Taimur from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The images show Taimur and Saif enjoying a football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)

