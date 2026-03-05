Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, who never misses a chance to mix work with a bit of fun, has once again given fans a moment to smile about, this time from the sets of his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla'.

The 'Welcome' actor turned a short break on the sets of his upcoming horror comedy into a fun cricket match, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Also Read | Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur To Renovate House in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding on March 11.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Balaji Motion Pictures on Thursday, Kumar can be seen playing cricket with Shikhar Dhawan during a routine break on set. Crew members gathered around to watch and cheer as Akshay and Shikhar enjoyed the friendly match.

Take a look

Also Read | Marathi Actress Varsha Usgaonkar and Others Duped of INR 47 Lakh by Man Posing As Builder and Film Producer.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVfbBHmDD-C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Soon after, fans chimed in in the comment section. One fan wrote, "All-time favourite Akshay Kumar," while another added, "Khiladi is back."

The film also brings back the popular actor-director pair of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. The two have worked together in the past on several popular films and are now reuniting after almost 14 years.

Meanwhile, the latest song 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge' from 'Bhooth Bangla' has also been getting attention online. The track is energetic, and Akshay's moves in the song have reminded many fans of his earlier comedy roles.

'Bhooth Bangla' also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, along with Cape of Good Films. It is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)