Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer 'Jolly LLB 3' has finally got a release date.

Subhash Kapoor's directorial is set to hit the theatres on September 19, 2025.

Also Read | Finally! Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Trailer to Be out This Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared,"#Xclusiv... AKSHAY KUMAR - ARSHAD WARSI: 'JOLLY LLB 3' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #Viacom18Studios locks 19 Sept 2025 for the highly anticipated #JollyLLB3, the biggest film in the franchise. Stars #AkshayKumar [as #JollyMishra] and #ArshadWarsi [as #JollyTyagi]... Directed by #SubhashKapoor."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHd1FiBsyfs/?hl=en

Also Read | Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat-Starrer 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' Gets New Release Date.

Earlier, Akshay announced the schedule for the movie in Rajasthan.

Akshay and Arshad wrapped up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the set of 'Jolly LLB 3' with Arshad.

Both can be seen riding bikes in the footage while covered in blood. The video hints that the BTS may be from a combat scene in the film.

Akshay captioned the video, " And that's a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan. #JollyLLB3"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7G1wYBrbuZ/

In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in 'Jolly LLB 2', a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)