Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): The shooting for 'Welcome To The Jungle' has started.

On Wednesday, actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the shoot.

Also Read | Kanye West Faces Backlash For Wearing ‘Racist’ Clothes In Front Of His Children.

In the hilarious clip, actor Lara Dutta is holding a hunter in her hand as she commands Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to move, whilst Krushna Abhishek and Tusshar Kapoor are standing aside.

"Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy :) #Welcome 3," he captioned the post.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Becomes First Captain Of The Season After Defeating Housemates In Task.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0yoIEoNU8D/?hl=en

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

The film is the third installment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The second installment was titled 'Welcome Back' which was released in the year 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part.

Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)