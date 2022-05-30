Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar and debutant Manushi Chillar have reached Varanasi for the promotions of their upcoming film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

On Monday afternoon, Akshay took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about being at the spiritual place.

"Samrat Prithviraj ki team aaj aa phuchi hai bhagwan Vishwanath ji ki nagri, varanasi mein," he wrote.

Akshay also dropped a picture with Manushi from the airport.

In the image, he is seen dressed in denim tracksuit. On the other hand, Manushi opted for a lavender ethnic suit.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, 'Samrat Prithviraj' revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. It will be out on June 3. (ANI)

