Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): It's been almost six months and the 'Pushpa' fever is very much on among people. Be it dialogues or songs especially 'Oo Antava' -- the film gained immense popularity for several reasons.

And now during an upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7', actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen enthralling the audience with her moves on her hit track 'Oo Antava' once again. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar joined her as she grooved to the peppy track.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which the duo is seen doing the hook step of the popular dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Akshay and Samantha's sizzling chemistry has left netizens in awe of them.

"Woaah, They both look hot," a social media user commented.

"Akshay and Samantha should do a film together," another one wrote.

In the video, Samantha was dressed in a pink bell-bottom high-waisted pants and red top, while Akshay chose a blue suit.

A few days ago, the makers of 'Koffee With Karan 7' unveiled a promo, in which Akshay and Samantha were seen making a grand entry at the sets with Akshay sweeping the 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor off her feet and carrying her in his arms. This led to Karan joking that Akshay was "carrying the number one female star on your number one shoulders".The next few minutes in the clip were filled with fun banter between the host and his two elite guests. When Karan asked Samantha about her marriage, the latter interrupted Karan and said, "You are the reason for unhappy marriages" as Karan mouthed "Oh God".The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' producer urged Samantha to reveal the names of any "two Bollywood hunks" she would invite if she ever had to host a bachelorette party for her best friends. Samantha's instant reply, without any hesitation, was "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh".

Samantha Prabhu and Akshay Kumar would be the third guests on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. The first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt while the second one included Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. 'Koffee With Karan' is a celebrity chat show where famous Bollywood stars spill the beans on numerous topics from their careers, to relationships, and personal enmities. (ANI)

