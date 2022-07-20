Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Wednesday, dropped a string of behind-the-lens pictures from his recently released thriller Runway 34 as he expressed gratitude for showering love on his third directorial project. Taking to Instagram, the Bhuj actor captioned, "Looking at Runway 34 still receiving so much love from the audience makes all the sleepless nights WORTH IT." Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan Navigate This Aerial Drama in an Impressive Style!

In the first monochrome picture, the Omkara actor could be seen explaining the shooting sequence to his associates. The actor donned a jacket and a headband. In another picture, Ajay can be seen on the director's chair with his team behind him. In the last picture, the 'Golmaal' actor could be seen standing behind the television screen.

Runway 34 marks Ajay Devgn's third directorial film after U, Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. Apart from direction, the 53-year-old actor also starred in the film alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh. Runway 34 is a story based on a flight from Doha to Kochi, that landed with low fuel due to poor visibility in August 2015. The aviation thriller film gathered a decent response from the netizens at the box office. Runway 34: Director-Actor Ajay Devgn Is Overwhelmed With Handwritten Love From Amitabh Bachchan!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

After its digital release on Amazon Prime video, the film garnished positive feedback from the audience. Meanwhile, Ajay is currently busy directing his film Bholaa, which will be released on March 30, 2023. The film, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit Kaithi.

The original movie revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Apart from Bholaa, Ajay also has Drishyam 2 in his kitty.

