Actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating Friendship Day with his friends in a hilarious way as he sings and shakes a leg to the tunes of the iconic song "Kya Hua Tera Wada." Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video with his friends along with a message. He wrote, "Nothing beats having fun with friends... No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me. May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship.#FriendshipDay."

In the video, Akshay is seen dancing with a mop in his hand and singing "Kya Hua Tera Wada" song with his friends. And not only him but his friends also holding random household items. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for OMG 2. Recently, Akshay treated fans with the trailer and captioned it, "Start the preparation for welcome...Damrudhari is coming on 15th August. #OMG2Trailer out now. Watch #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Akshay Kumar's Friendship Day Video:

In OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi’s character will be seen fighting a legal war against the education system to seek justice for his son. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film. Pankaj playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay will not be seen playing Lord Shiva, but a messenger of God.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.However recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While the film was awaiting its certification, it was previously reported that the film's release date might be shifted. However, the film is now all set to be released in theatres on August 11. OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.