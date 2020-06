Entertainment News | Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Share Picturesque Sunset Amid Clouds

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Sharing the picturesque of a golden sky, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani shared pictures of a beautiful sunset amid the clouds as they cherished the calm after a stormy day.

The 'Good Newwz' actor put out the beach view of sunset on Instagram and wrote, "Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully. #ReadItSomewhere."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal posted the mesmerising view of a setting sun amid the clouds, as he stood in his balcony and cherished the view. Along with the picture, he wrote, "#nofilter." Along with a yellow heart emoji.

Kiara Advani too posted the gorgeous view of a setting sun on Instagram and noted alongside the post, "The Rays Of Hope." (along with a folded hands emoji).

Varun Dawan also posted an Instagram picture wherein he is seen standing below a rainbow. Alongside the post, he noted, "the stories are true" with a rainbow emoji.

Earlier, the IMD had stated that the severe cyclonic storm is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3.

Scientist, IMD, Mumbai, Shubhangi Bhute said, "Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga has crossed Raigad District. Now we are experiencing post-landfall effect with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph in Mumbai and Thane and moderate to heavy to very heavy rainfall."

The cyclone made landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra and is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several evacuation operations are being conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), armed forces and the state police.

Cyclone Nisarga has impacted many daily activities and affected transport services in Maharashtra. (ANI)

