Hansal Mehta Tweets about Cyclone Nisarga, Complains about Power Failure and Says 'MSEB is Poorly Equipped to Handle Such Situation'

Hansal Mehta (Photo Credits: Instgram)

Cyclone Nisarga may have crossed Raigad district but post-landfall effects will be seen in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas. While the Maharashtra government claimed to be fully equipped to tackle the situation, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has a different picture to paint. The Omerta director took to his Twitter account to reveal the post-cyclone situation in his area and going by his description, it sounds very bad. The director also blamed MSEB (Maharashtra State Electricity Board) for being ill-equipped to tackle such intense and terrifying scenarios.

"The cyclone has created some destruction where we live. Trees have fallen, roads are blocked and there has been no electricity since morning. MSEB is poorly equipped to handle such situations. Their linesman informs me that this situation might continue for 2 more days," he tweeted while sharing an update from his area.

Check Out his Tweets

We are in complete darkness and our roads are blocked. Water, inverter batteries might last a few more hours. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 3, 2020

He further continued by saying, "We are in complete darkness and our roads are blocked. Water, inverter batteries might last a few more hours." While the situation sounds pretty daunting, we wonder if it got sorted anytime soon. Meanwhile, the cyclone claimed one life in Alibaug where a man died after an electricity pole fell on him.