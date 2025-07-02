Los Angeles, Jul 2 (PTI) Hollywood actor Alison Brie, best known for her role in Netflix series "GLOW", will feature in a witness protection pilot at FX.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the upcoming project hails from Hannah Fidell and Gina Welch. Both serve as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. Fidell will be directing.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Birthday: Red Carpet Looks of the Actress that You Should Check Out (View Pics).

Initially announced in March 2023, it had David Chase serving as co-creator and executive producer, but he has reportedly exited the project.

“A violent confrontation drives a high-end DC madame (Brie) to turn on her partner and enter witness protection in seaside Maine with her adolescent daughter," read the official logline.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did 'The Odyssey' Teaser, Featuring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, Leak Online? Here's What We Know About Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Movie.

Brie's upcoming work is "Together", which is slated to hit the big screen on July 30.

Directed by Michael Shanks, the horror film also stars Brie's husband, and actor Dave Franco in the lead role.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)