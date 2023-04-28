Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Makers of the romantic track 'Meherbaan' featuring Aly Goni and Reem Sameer Shaikh unveiled the full song on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, 'Bigg Boss' contestant Aly shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "The most romantic track of the season is here #Meherbaan out now!"

Also Read | Dune 2: Find How Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet Shoot Sunset Romantic Scenes for Upcoming Film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrkZ4VmozSj/

Penned and composed by Tony Kakkar, the song is sung by Sonu Kakkar, Abhijeet Shrivastava and Amjad Bagadwa.

Also Read | Bo-Ra! Deborah: 5 Post-Breakup Scenes From Yoo In Na-Hyun Min Yoon Series We Will Never Get Over!.

Talking about the song Aly Goni said, "Meherbaan is one track which I wanted to be a part of immediately after I heard it. It's one of those tracks which stays with you for long after hearing it and sets the perfect mood which will make your day. We shot the track within 3 hours and it was one the quickest and most precised shoot ever." Reem further added, "Meherbaan is one song which is very close to my heart. I enjoyed shooting for it with Aly and would like to thank Tony for making me a part of it. I'm sure everyone is going to be humming our track for a long time."

Soon after Aly shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Tony Kakkar commented, "Bhai love you."

"Smoking hot," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Fabulous song.'

"Meherbaan is one of the first tracks which we shot and began our association together. The track is very soothing and sets one's romantic mood right. Aly & Reem have done a fabulous job together and we are glad that everything turned out well", said producers Tony Kakkar & Runali Bhagat in a joint statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)