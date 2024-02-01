Amman [Jordan], February 1 (ANI): Jordan is a country where people barely speak Indian languages but this Arabian nation has been majorly on the map of Indian film production.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has become the latest film to be shot in Jordan. In fact, the production is still going on at the exotic places of Jordan.

Also Read | Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal Drops BTS Pictures from Upcoming Action Thriller Featuring Conor McGregor; Actor Reveals Insane Physical Transformation (View Pics).

Interestingly, the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) hosted a specialised media delegation from India. The delegation was hosted during the filming of parts of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in various locations in Jordan, including Wadi Rum, Aqaba and Amman.

The JTB recently held a press briefing, where Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, JTB's Director-General, talked about how Jordan has emerged as a preferred shooting destination.

Also Read | Harry Styles Birthday: Check Out his Most Quirky Red Carpet Looks (View Pics).

He pointed out the importance of attracting global filmmakers to Jordan in marketing and tourism promotion, focusing on key markets in the film industry.

The Royal Film Commission (RFC) provided significant support to the Indian film, facilitating the necessary permits, identifying suitable filming locations and streamlining customs clearance procedures for technical equipment.

Managing Director of the Royal Film Commission Mohannad Al Bakri said, "There is a close connection between the tourism sector and the film industry... Filming remarkable movies in the Kingdom significantly contributes to showcasing its stunning locations and the distinctive Jordanian culture, thus promoting our country as a tourist destination."

He added, "Over the years, we have worked to attract and facilitate the production of numerous international cinematic projects in Jordan, and have witnessed the substantial impact of such efforts on the tourism sector after these films were globally screened."

Olivewood Film Studios Chairman, Raja Gargour, expressed the historical film-making opportunities in Jordan, emphasizing the pivotal role of Olivewood Studios in defining and facilitating such opportunities.

He highlighted the transformation of the film and visual storytelling industry in Jordan into a vital economic sector over the past few years.

The Indian media delegation also received an opportunity to visit the tourist and historical sites in Jordan.

Media personnel also met with the team of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Actors Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F are also currently in Jordan for the shoot of the film.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will hit the theatres this Eid. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)