Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Ammy Virk-starrer 'Oye Makhna' has got a release date. The film will hit the theatres on September 9.

Yoodlee Films' 'Oye Makhna' also stars Tania Singh.

Excited about the project, which is co-produced by him and Simerjit Singh, Ammy said, "I am really looking forward to this film and I think fans are in for a real cinematic treat. This is the biggie that will push the Punjabi rom-com into a new space. Simerjit always knows how to create something special every time we work together and this film is no exception. To connect with a pan-Indian production house like Yoodlee is also a big plus as our reach will increase substantially thanks to them."

Guggu Gill and Sidhika Sharma are also a part of the project. (ANI)

