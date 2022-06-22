Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Bollywood diva Ananya Panday wished her mother a happy birthday by sharing a heartfelt post on social media, calling her 'best friend'.

"My best friend! Happy birthday Mama, you're my whole entire universe," captioned the 'Student of the Year 2' actor on Instagram.

In the picture, Ananya could be seen posing with her mother Bhavana Panday along with her sister Rysa. Rysa seemed to be enjoying her beverage, holding a glass of drink, presumably lime juice. Ananya could be seen sporting a no-makeup look, wearing a simple white-coloured strappy top and a funky neckpiece, while her mother had put on a pair of chic red-hued sunglasses. The three stunning ladies had happy smiles on their faces in the photo.

As soon as the actor shared the picture, Bhavana took to her daughter's comment section and replied, "Love you too much" with a string of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime alongside Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be stepping into the Telegu film industry with her latest film 'Liger', opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. 'Liger' is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 this year.

Apart from 'Liger', the daughter of Chunky Panday will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's ' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends. (ANI)

