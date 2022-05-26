Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25, 2022, and the filmmaker decided to host a grand bash for his industry friends. The who's who of the Bollywood was extended the invite and they all gathered together to celebrate the occasion with the man himself. From Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Abhishek Bachchan, all the Bollywood biggies arrived for the party looking their charming best but we had our personal favourites. Going by so many looks from the night, we believed the party's theme was bling and that's so K Jo! Bedhadak Actors Gurfateh Pirzada, Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Look Ravishing In Black At Karan Johar’s Birthday Party! (View Pics).

While Ananya Panday looked stunning in her golden blingy dress, Janhvi Kapoor was more bewitching in her pink sequinned attire. Many Southern beauties including Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde were also extended the invite and they put their best fashion foot forward. From senior stars like Anushka Sharma to newbies like Sara Ali Khan, the party was loaded with some of the best-dressed celebs from B-town and here's our list of other big names. Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan, Mira Rajput–Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor–Saif Ali Khan: Check Out Pictures And Videos Of Celebs At Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash.

Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor

Mouni Roy

Anushka Sharma

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda

Shanaya Kapoor

Ranveer Singh

While most of the Bollywood was witnessed at Karan's big birthday bash, there were other prominent names that went missing. Alia Bhatt, K Jo's favourite is shooting for her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and hence couldn't attend his bash. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, is at Cannes and Shah Rukh Khan is probably shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

