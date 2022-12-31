New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday amped the heat up in the middle of winter as she recently gave a glimpse from her day out at the beach.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Liger' actor shared a series of images from her ongoing vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm1EKyfrIfl/

"blessed beyond measure," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor was seen in a navy-blue coloured bikini as she soaked the sun on the beach with a book in her hand.

In other snaps, she was spotted on a swing in a breezy, tropical outfit with sunglasses on her head and a pair of slippers.

Fans of the actor took to the comment section to express their appreciation with heart emojis.

"so pretty," a user wrote.

"Cuteee," another user wrote.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor reached Thailand to celebrate the New Year on Thursday.

The actor frequently shares her daily updates with her fans on her social media.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda in a pan-India release. Produced by Karan Johar, the film though failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

