Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is all set to start the next shoot schedule of her upcoming film 'Liger' co-starring Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda.

Speaking about the shooting schedule, a source close to the 'Khaali Peeli' star revealed, "Ananya will be starting the next shoot schedule of Liger in the second week of February. The shoot will take place in Mumbai."

With 'Liger', Ananya will make her debut in the regional cinema. In the movie, which is an out-and-out entertainer, the 'Student Of The Year' star will feature in a never-seen-before avatar.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar had shared the intriguing poster of the movie, which is set to be released in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Sharing the poster on January 18, KJo, who has co-produced the project, wrote, "Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday."

The poster shows Deverakonda donning a boxer's avatar, while the faces of a lion and a tiger can be seen in the background. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

Ananya, who had started her career with Karan's 'Student of the Year 2', was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.(ANI)

