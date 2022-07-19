Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): Andy Fickman to direct and produce fish-out-of-water movie 'My Dad's A Famous Movie Star' for brick lane pictures, convoke media, film roman and kranzmedia. It will also be produced through his oops doughnuts productions banner.

Film's plot details are being kept under wraps, though it's said to be in the vein of titles like 'Billy Elliot', 'Waking Ned Devine' and 'About a Boy'. Fickman wrote the script with his wife, Kristen Gura Fickman. Brandon Evans (Big Bear) will produce for the Ireland-based Brick Lane Pictures, along with Todd Slater for Convoke (King of Killers), Steve Waterman (Alvin and the Chipmunks), Jeff Kranzdorf (The Good Neighbor), and Fickman and Betsy Sullenger (One True Loves) for Oops Doughnuts. Elaine Grainger (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard) is handling casting, which is now underway for a fall shoot in Ireland, as per Deadline.

Also Read | Shamshera: A 400-Feet Train Was Made for a One-Take Action Sequence for Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Starrer.

Fickman said, "When I first got involved with the script for "My Dad's A Famous Movie Star," my mind was bursting with images of one of the most magical places on Earth - Ireland - a place that also holds a deep, personal connection for my family and me - a place I've dreamed of filming." "As a director, this film not only offers everything I search for creatively, but also embodies the full spectrum of human emotions - heart, laughter, sorrow, and the hope for a better tomorrow - all of which the audience will experience vividly from our wide range of fresh, unforgettable characters. I simply can't wait for the world to discover our story."

"Andy's previous work speaks for itself." "Once we read his and Kristen's script, we knew that this was a special project with massive global appeal," stated Todd Slater.

Also Read | Calvin Harris Drinks Raw Sheep Milk From His Ibiza Farm; DJ Sensation Opens Up About His Country Life.

Evans shared, "Andy is one of the most prolific directors of family films and a master of telling stories that emotionally move an audience. Andy is the perfect partner for this incredible and heartfelt story."

Fickman most recently directed and produced the romance 'One True Loves' with Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey and Simu Liu. He also helmed the 'Heathers the Musical' movie based on the 1988 dark comedy with Winona Ryder and Christian Slatet.

Other feature credits include 'Playing with Fire', a family comedy with star cast John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo, 'Parental Guidance' featuring Billy Crystal, Bette Midler and Marisa Tomei, 'The Game Plan' with Dwayne Johnson; and 'Race to Witch Mountain', which had Johnson starring alongside Carla Gugino, AnnaSophia Robb and more; and the Amanda Bynes comedy, 'She's the Man'. Series like 'Liv & Maddie', 'Kevin Can Wait' and 'The Crew', helmed and executive produced by Fickman, according to Deadline.

Brick Lane Pictures is also currently working on films including Lion's Den with director Jesse V. Johnson, and The Threeway with director Michael Downing, as well as a pair of unnamed drama series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)