Los Angeles, Mar 29 (PTI) Actor Anna Lambe, known for projects like "The Grizzlies" and "Trickster", is set to star alongside Brad Pitt in "Heart of the Beast".

Directed by David Ayer, the upcoming film also stars J.K. Simmons, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Set up at Paramount Pictures, the film centres on a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who battle for survival after a plane crash deep in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness.

The script of the film is penned by Cameron Alexander. It is produced by Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton for their Wild Chickens Productions, alongside Temple Hill Entertainment, Ayer for Crave Films and Pitt for Plan B.

The upcoming film also reunites Pitt with Ayer, who have previously worked in the 2014 war drama "Fury".

