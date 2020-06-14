Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Entertainment News | Anupam Kher Sends Birthday Wishes to Wife Kirron with Heartwarming Note, Throwback Pictures

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 08:16 AM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Anupam Kher Sends Birthday Wishes to Wife Kirron with Heartwarming Note, Throwback Pictures
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher rings in her 65th birthday today, her husband Anupam Kher shared heart-warming birthday wishes along with throwback pictures to make the day special.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor put out an adorable post on Twitter wherein he shared throwback pictures with the actor. The post showcased a picture of the couple Kirron and Anupam Kher and also featured an article titled 'to stardom from Chandigarh stage' that summarised the acting journey of Kirron.

Also Read | Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds.

In one of the monochromatic pictures shared in the post, Kirron is seen in her younger days, as she holds a script in her hand as she poses for the camera. The post also featured another family picture which shows Kirron and, Anupam Kher along with their son Sikander Kher who is seen as a kid.

Along with the post, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor wished for his wife's long and healthy life and noted, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long & healthy life. Sorry, you are on your own in #Chandigarh & both @sikandarkher& I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love & prayers!@KirronKherBJP."

Also Read | Pritam Birthday: Beautiful Songs by The Music Composer That Will Make You Fall In Love With 'Love' (Watch Videos).

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the films 'Hotel Mumbai', 'One Day: Justice Delivered', and 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Most recently, the actor released his popular autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' on his new website that showcases a glance of veteran Bollywood actor's failures, triumphs, and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Accidental Prime Minister India Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai Maharashtra Mumbai Sikander Kher Twitter
You might also like
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Bollywood

Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Queen Elizabeth II Makes Appearance in First-Ever Public Video Call: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
Cricket

From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement