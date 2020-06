Entertainment News | Anupam Kher Sends Birthday Wishes to Wife Kirron with Heartwarming Note, Throwback Pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher rings in her 65th birthday today, her husband Anupam Kher shared heart-warming birthday wishes along with throwback pictures to make the day special.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor put out an adorable post on Twitter wherein he shared throwback pictures with the actor. The post showcased a picture of the couple Kirron and Anupam Kher and also featured an article titled 'to stardom from Chandigarh stage' that summarised the acting journey of Kirron.

In one of the monochromatic pictures shared in the post, Kirron is seen in her younger days, as she holds a script in her hand as she poses for the camera. The post also featured another family picture which shows Kirron and, Anupam Kher along with their son Sikander Kher who is seen as a kid.

Along with the post, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor wished for his wife's long and healthy life and noted, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long & healthy life. Sorry, you are on your own in #Chandigarh & both @sikandarkher& I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love & prayers!@KirronKherBJP."

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the films 'Hotel Mumbai', 'One Day: Justice Delivered', and 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Most recently, the actor released his popular autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' on his new website that showcases a glance of veteran Bollywood actor's failures, triumphs, and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people. (ANI)

